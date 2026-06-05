Jammu and Kashmir

Massive fire breaks out in Rajouri’s Bindi forest area

ByRK NEWS

Jun 5, 2026

Rajouri, June 5 : A massive fire broke out in the Bindi forest area of Kalalkass Block under Kandi Range in Rajouri district, triggering a large-scale response by the Forest Department and allied agencies, an official said.

Teams of the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force (FPF), and local residents actively engaged in efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby forest areas. Officials said that the ongoing heatwave and dry weather conditions have contributed to a rise in forest fire incidents across the Rajouri district.

Firefighting teams are working on the ground to contain the flames and minimise damage to forest resources. Rajesh Khajuria, a forest official, expressed gratitude to the villagers for their support in extinguishing the fire. He noted that the fire broke out at noon.

“The fire broke out at noon; I found out via a phone call and rushed here immediately. The villagers stood by me and offered immense support. Everyone came together to extinguish the forest fire. With the help of these villagers, we managed to save the forest.

The people of Bhindi, the people of my area, are truly wonderful and always cooperative; they extend their full support to anyone from the Forest Department. It is thanks to their cooperation that we were able to put out the fire and save the forest,” he said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any forest fire incidents to the concerned departments to ensure a swift response.(ANI)

By RK NEWS

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