Woman dies, 2 others injured in accident in Mendhar Poonch

Agencies
Agencies
A woman died and two other people were injured when a load carrier they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell on roadside in Mendhar area in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Official sources told  that the accident took place at Chuwara gali Balnoi Mankote when driver lost control over Tata Mobile (PB03BK-5126) and skidded off the road, leading to on the spot death of woman and injuries to two other persons. Immediately, they said, locals rushed to the spot and in between a police team also reached to spot. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, they added (GNS).

 

 

