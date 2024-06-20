“Will not hesitate to teach lesson to Jammu and Kashmir’s enemies,” PM Modi on terror attacks

Amidst the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of the Union Territory that the government has taken the attacks seriously and will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies.

While addressing a conference in Srinagar, PM Modi said, “The enemies of peace humanity doesn’t like development. Today, they are making their last efforts so that progress in Jammu and Kashmir stops and peace is not established. The government has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has chaired a meeting with the officials of Jammu and Kashmir to review them.”

He stressed that the Union Home Minister has reviewed all the arrangements in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Prime Minister reiterated, “I assure you that we will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Prime Minister’s statement came while he was addressing the Empowering Youth, Transforming Jammu and Kashmir Programme amidst his two-day visit to Srinagar to participate in International Yoga Day.

PM Modi in his address also said that people will live with peace. “The new generation of Jammu and Kashmir will live with permanent peace. We will make the path of development stronger that Jammu and Kashmir has chosen.”

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

In view of that, Home Minister Amit Shah directed all security agencies of Jammu and Kashmir to “work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.”

Shah had also asked the agencies to “replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir Valley through area domination and zero terror plan in Jammu division” in the meeting conducted here in the national capital.

In the five-hour-long meeting, Shah also emphasised that the Modi administration is dedicated to setting a precedent by tackling terrorists with innovative strategies.

Highlighting recent terror incidences in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister added that these incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organised acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war. He stressed that “we are determined to root it out as well.”

Shah had said that the efforts of the central government have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with a significant reduction in terror-related incidents. He noted that the improvement in the law-and-order situation is reflected in the record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley.

Of the five-hour-long meeting, the first round focused on the review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, while the second round was dedicated to the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, which shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19. (ANI)