WED: KU hosts walkathon, plantation drive, international conference, outreach programmes

Srinagar, Jun 6: The University of Kashmir marked World Environment Day 2026 with a series of academic, outreach and environmental initiatives organised across its campus over the past three days, bringing together policymakers, academics, students, environmental experts and civil society representatives to promote climate action, sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Adding significance to the occasion, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025, visited the University as part of its national consultation with stakeholders.

During their visit, the Committee members participated in the plantation drive organised under the World Environment Day celebrations and also visited the University Botanical Garden. The Committee interacted with Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan, senior functionaries, faculty members and university officers on issues related to higher education reforms.

As part of the celebrations, the University also organised a walkathon, plantation drive, expert lecture, painting exhibition and environmental awareness activities.

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan, while addressing various events held during the celebrations, underscored the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges and reiterated the role of universities in promoting ecological awareness, sustainable practices and informed public engagement on climate and environmental issues.

The Eco Club of the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), KU in collaboration with the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, organised the main World Environment Day programme at the University campus.

The programme featured a walkathon, plantation drive, expert lecture and painting exhibition aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging youth participation in conservation initiatives.

Students from Kashmir University Model High School also participated in the programme and showcased their ideas on environmental protection through a painting exhibition.

The walkathon was flagged off by the Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan, in the presence of Registrar KU Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Dean Students Welfare Prof. Seema Singh, Dean School of Earth and Environmental Sciences Prof. Parvez Ahmad, faculty members, students and invited guests.

In her welcome address, Prof. Seema Singh, Dean Students Welfare, said that activities such as walkathons, plantation drives and painting competitions provide a meaningful platform for students to express their commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Parvez Ahmad, Dean School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, highlighted the need for greater public participation in addressing environmental degradation and climate change. He observed that Jammu and Kashmir, being an ecologically fragile region, requires sustained efforts towards environmental conservation and responsible resource management.

Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Cultural Officer, Department of Students Welfare, conducted the proceedings of the event and proposed the vote of thanks on the occassion.

Meanwhile, as part of its outreach initiatives commemorating World Environment Day 2026, the Department of Environmental Science, KU organised a two-day environmental outreach programme in collaboration with Government Degree College (GDC) DH Pora, Kulgam and JAKNAP Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Abdul Salam Dar, Principal, GDC DH Pora, welcomed the participants and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting environmental stewardship and awareness.

In their remarks, Dr. Sami Ullah Bhat, Head, Department of Environmental Science KU and Prof. Waseem Bari, Director, South Campus KU, emphasised the importance of taking science beyond classrooms, strengthening environmental education and encouraging students to actively contribute towards conservation and sustainable development

Dr. Arshid Jehangir, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science, KU and Dr. Basharat Mushtaq, General Manager, JAKNAP Projects Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the objectives of the outreach programme and underscored the importance of scientific knowledge, community engagement and academia-industry collaboration in addressing contemporary environmental challenges and advancing sustainable solutions.

The programme featured hands-on training sessions, practical demonstrations and awareness activities aimed at building skills in environmental monitoring and resource management. Participants also visited the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Mehandi Kadal, Anantnag, where they gained practical exposure to wastewater treatment and environmental management practices.

Earlier, the Department of English, KU in collaboration with the Ecosophical Foundation for the Study of Literature and Environment (EFSLE), organised a two-day international conference on “Climate Action, Sustainability and Literature: The Ecosophical Proximity in the Contemporary Anthropocentric Epoch” at the Main Campus.