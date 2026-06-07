KMCH Sempora showcases milestones, advanced services in Obstetrics and Gynecology Dept

Srinagar, Jun 6: Kashmir Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) Sempora on Saturday organized a walkthrough of its Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology to showcase its recent milestones and highlight the services and achievements of the department.

Chairman SSM College of Engineering, Parihaspora Dr. Qazi Shabir; Principal Madhubani Medical College, Prof. (Dr.) Manzoor Ahmad Thoker; Managing Director KMCH, Tausif Ahmad; Executive Director KMCH Insha Qazi; Head Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology GMC Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Syed Masooma Rizvi; Professor Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology SKIMS MC Bemina. Prof. (Dr.) Anjum Malik; Principal/Dean KMCH, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan; HOD Gynaecology KMCH, Prof. (Dr.) Rifat Ara; Medical Superintendent, Dr. Syed Mubashir; heads of departments, faculty members of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department KMCH, senior faculty members, consultants, and specialist doctors from various disciplines were present at the event.

The Managing Director congratulated the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for successfully conducting its first Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS), describing it as a significant milestone and the beginning of a new journey for the department. He urged the team to continue working with the same grit, dedication, and energy in the future.

Expressing confidence in the department’s capabilities, he said he was certain that the team would achieve the goals and aspirations it has set for itself.

He emphasized the need to build a lasting legacy that future generations would follow, stressing the importance of making a mark and creating an environment of excellence.

Executive Director KMCH, Insha Qazi, said the walkthrough was organized to showcase the many milestones achieved by Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and to highlight the advanced treatments now being offered at the institution.

She said the department has introduced advanced laparoscopic hysterectomy procedures and has started managing high-risk and precious pregnancies, including cases involving failed IVF attempts, recurrent miscarriages, and other complicated obstetric conditions.

She said KMCH is set to commence its first MBBS batch this year, which will provide aspiring medical students from Kashmir an opportunity to pursue medical education within the Valley without having to move outside Jammu and Kashmir or the country.

The Executive Director also announced that KMCH is planning to establish a cancer research hospital and a dental college as part of its expansion plans aimed at taking healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir to the next level.

Highlighting the institution’s infrastructure, she said KMCH offers world-class facilities comparable to leading private hospitals while maintaining treatment costs that are affordable and close to government-sector rates.

While hailing the successful conduct of maiden LSCS, Principal/Dean KMCH, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan said that the achievement has been accomplished in a matter of months rather than years. He appreciated the resilience and hard work of the doctors and allied healthcare staff who contributed to this accomplishment.

He also thanked the Managing Director of KMCH for his valuable guidance, vision, and unwavering support in turning these milestones into reality.

Reaffirming the institution’s commitment to maternal and child healthcare, Prof. Khan said that every woman who enters KMCH will receive specialized care and treatment from a highly skilled and experienced team of doctors.