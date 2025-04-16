WAVES Bazaar: India’s Lagaan Moment on the Global Stage of Media & Entertainment

India is a key player in the entertainment and media industry, which is growing at a rapid pace and is thriving in the constantly evolving landscape. We are witnessing a boom in content creation across diverse platforms fueled by the rise of digital streaming services, regional language productions, and a tech-savvy audience that demands fresh, engaging, and inclusive narratives. It is important to realize the immense potential that this sector holds for India, not just as a source of entertainment but as a powerful medium for cultural expression, economic growth, and global influence.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, known by the acronym WAVES, hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4, 2025, promises to be a testimony to India’s growing stature, and WAVES Bazaar is a key component of the event. As someone who has spent decades in the industry, I believe that storytelling has the power to unite, inspire, and transform. With WAVES and WAVES Bazaar, we are taking a bold step towards creating a more collaborative and inclusive future for the global entertainment community.

WAVES Bazaar attempts to be a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect professionals, businesses, and creators across the global entertainment ecosystem. With its mission to foster seamless collaboration, WAVES Bazaar attempts to serve as the ultimate business hub for the Media & Entertainment industry, enabling professionals to expand their reach, discover new opportunities, and engage in high-value partnerships. Officially launched on January 27, 2025, by Shri AshwiniVaishnaw, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, WAVES Bazaar is a key instrument in realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of transforming the WAVES Summit into a flagship event in the Media & Entertainment sector, akin to the Davos Summit for the finance and economy sectors.

Since the launch, I believe 5500 buyers, more than 2000 sellers and approximately 1000 projects have been registered on the portal from different verticals of M&E sector. In the long term, the portal hopes to evolve into a comprehensive content marketplace and networking hub for the M&E industry, featuring AI-powered profiling and matchmaking tools. It will also host online pitching sessions, virtual B2B meetings, webinars, and more, all within the platform.

WAVES Bazaar is a one-of-a-kind e-marketplace that brings together stakeholders from across the Media & Entertainment spectrum—including film, television, animation, gaming, advertising, XR, music, sound design, radio, and more. The platform will act as a bridge between buyers and sellers, ensuring that industry professionals can easily showcase their expertise, connect with potential clients, and secure meaningful collaborations.

Whether you’re a filmmaker searching for a production partner, an advertiser seeking the right platform, a game developer looking for investors, or an artist wanting to showcase your work to global audiences, WAVES Bazaar hopes to provide a dynamic space for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and grow their businesses.

WAVES Bazaar is an integrated B2B marketplace revolutionizing how the global entertainment industry connects, collaborates, and grows. Bringing together professionals from film, television, music, gaming, animation, advertising, and immersive tech like XR, AR, and VR, the platform provides a comprehensive space for listing, discovering, and transacting across diverse creative sectors. Whether you’re a producer seeking distribution, a game developer pitching new IPs, or a sound designer looking for licensing opportunities, WAVES Bazaar streamlines the entire process with category-specific listings, secure viewing rooms, and curated networking features.

Designed for seamless business interactions, WAVES Bazaar empowers both sellers and buyers to find the right partners and opportunities without geographical limitations. Sellers—from film studios and animation houses to podcast creators and marketing agencies—can showcase their services and content to a global audience of investors, distributors, and collaborators. At the same time, buyers gain access to high-quality, cutting-edge projects, while investors discover co-production deals and scalable ventures. The platform also integrates exclusive access to industry events, viewing rooms, investor meet-ups, and live screenings, ensuring that meaningful deals go beyond virtual interactions.

The highlight of WAVES Bazaar will be its physical presence at the WAVES Summit at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai from 1st to 4th May 2025. Selected participants from the digital marketplace will gain the opportunity to pitch, network, and close deals in person with top-tier stakeholders. From curated screenings to live discussions and collaboration forums, this summit merges the digital and physical to shape the future of entertainment networking. With its innovative approach, WAVES Bazaar is not just a platform—it’s a movement towards a smarter, more connected, and globally inclusive entertainment industry.

As artists, we constantly seek spaces that challenge us, inspire us, and push us to think beyond the conventional. WAVES attempts to be such a space—a movement that encourages collaboration across languages, cultures, and mediums. I’m proud to be a part of this visionary journey, and I look forward to seeing how WAVES will redefine the way we connect, create, and celebrate stories—not just in India, but around the world. I believe we are witnessing India’s Lagaan moment in the media and entertainment world—a moment of unity, courage, and vision that will echo far beyond our borders. Let us come together to imagine, to share, and to build a future where every voice has a chance to be heard.

