Space Tourism and the Mirage of Progress!

OTHER SIDE

Imagine a time not far from now, when human tastes undergo a radical shift. Curiosity and recreation will no longer be confined to earthly domains. With bewildering advancements in technology, people will speak of going to outer space for leisure—perhaps even visiting Mars or other planets made temporarily livable through cutting-edge equipment. In the face of climate catastrophe and environmental collapse, this will seem like a futuristic escape for the ultra-rich.

Space tourism, still in its infancy, is rapidly evolving into a luxury reserved for those perched atop the global income ladder. And it won’t stop there. Over time, more of the affluent class will gain access, though the majority will remain excluded.

The future also includes plans to colonize Mars, harvest resources from melting Arctic zones, or even purchase land on the Moon. These ventures, cloaked as explorations, signal a new era of elite ambition.

For someone struggling to make ends meet, these feats seem like distant fantasies—wonders only accessible to the privileged few. Simultaneously, they expose the stark realities of deprivation and exclusion within our current socio-economic system.

Capitalism has undoubtedly ushered in groundbreaking changes. Its emphasis on liberalism, free markets, and scientific progress marked a departure from medieval stagnation. But alongside these advancements came colonialism—a darker legacy often dismissed as outdated. Yet its ramifications endure.

Where does the money for space exploration come from? Much of it has roots in the historical and ongoing exploitation of poorer nations. Centuries of colonial extraction enriched the Global North, enabling their current scientific might.

Even today, neo-colonialism—disguised in the language of development—continues to funnel resources from the periphery to the core. Wealthy nations command unimaginable capital, while developing ones struggle with healthcare, education, and food security.

Pursuit of profit alone is unsustainable. Mass production has scarred our environment, and every day we encounter grim statistics about resource depletion and climate instability. The fallout includes climate refugees, failed economic policies, and rising political unrest. Crucially, it’s the Global South that bears the brunt of this crisis—despite contributing the least to it.

Developed countries, with their immense reserves, insulate themselves from disaster while hoarding technological privileges. The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare this imbalance—vaccine nationalism and unequal access became stark symbols of injustice.

As new technologies arise, so too will new inequalities. Ask yourself: how far behind are African nations compared to Europe in terms of scientific infrastructure? The gap is vast—and growing. Future conquests of the sky will only reinforce these disparities. Space tourism is just one example of this emerging techno-elitism.

One might argue that wealthy nations earned their privilege through innovation. But why are the others poor? Who robbed them of their potential? Why haven’t they caught up? A historically grounded answer is needed. When a region endures centuries of exploitation and is then left unsupported in a hyper-competitive world, catching up becomes an illusion.

For instance, India’s share in the global economy shrank from 23% to under 2% during British rule. This was no accident—it was plunder. While people starved due to colonial policies, scientific endeavors were a distant dream.

Investing in science is not wrong. But it must serve humanity as a whole. Today, we face overwhelming problems: climate change, inequality, pandemics. If left unaddressed, they’ll spiral into catastrophe.

Before spending billions on space tourism, shouldn’t we fix Earth first? Let’s prioritize sustainability, reduce digital and developmental divides, and combat climate injustice. The melting Arctic isn’t an economic opportunity—it’s a dire warning.

There is no Planet B. And if the future belongs to humanity, it must include everyone—not just the elite few who can afford to escape.

(The Author holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and writes on contemporary issues of justice, inequality, and postcolonial thought. He can be reached at: [email protected])