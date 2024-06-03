Two dead, 16 injured as bus overturns in Jammu

A total of 18 people were injured, out of which two succumbed to their injuries after a bus overturned near Kaleeth village of Jammu district on Sunday.

The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital of Akhnoor for treatment. Three were sent to GMC Jammu for further treatment.

“18 persons were injured, out of which 2 lost their lives after a bus overturned near Kalith village of Jammu. The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital of Akhnoor for treatment. Three were sent to GMC Jammu for further treatment,” Dr Vijay from the Akhnoor Sub-district hospital said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

“We have 13 patients here who are stable. Two patients lost their lives,” he added. (ANI)