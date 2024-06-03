Thajwas Incident: Body of Sledgeman retrieved

The body of a missing Sledgeman was retrieved from Nallah Sindh on Monday, officials said.

Pertinently, the Sledgeman went missing yesterday after a portion of Thajwas glacier fell in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal while two tourists rescued immediately after the incident took place.

However, the officials told that the rescue operation was launched immediately after a Sledgeman fell into Nallah Sindh.

After hectic efforts, the body of Sledgeman identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Yousuf of Haknar Gund, who fell down into Nallah Sindh from Glacier yesterday at Thajwas Sonamarg has been fished out—(KNO)