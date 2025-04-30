Tourists embrace Sonamarg’s serenity after Pahalgam tragedy

Srinagar, April 29: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and injured many, Kashmir’s tourism industry has taken a visible hit. However, amid the shadow of tragedy, the alpine meadows of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district remain a beacon of hope, peace and resilience—for both locals and the brave tourists who continue to arrive.

Tourist arrivals across the Valley have seen a noticeable decline in the days following the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley. The attack, which targeted unarmed visitors in one of Kashmir’s most popular destinations, sent shock and grief across the nation. Tour operators and hoteliers have since reported cancellations and a lull in bookings. Yet, in Sonamarg, a few determined travellers are pushing back against the fear narrative, reaffirming their faith in the region’s people and its timeless charm.

A family from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who arrived in Sonamarg over the weekend, described the place as nothing short of magical. “What happened in Pahalgam was deeply saddening and inhuman. We mourn the loss of those innocent souls and demand strict action against the perpetrators,” said Rakesh Patel, the head of the family. “But we also believe that terror should not dictate how we live. Fear cannot be allowed to win.”

His wife, Meena Patel, added, “We were initially hesitant, but the locals here have treated us like family. From our hotel to the market, people have gone out of their way to ensure we feel safe and welcome. We want to tell everyone back home that Kashmir is not what you see on TV—come here and see it for yourself.”

Other tourists echoed similar sentiments. A group of young travellers from Pune said they were hesitant at first but decided to go ahead with their plans to “stand with Kashmir.” “We wanted to show solidarity—not just with the victims, but also with the people of Kashmir, who suffer every time something like this happens,” said Sakshi Mehta, a student of psychology. “We walked around the town, met pony wallahs, shopkeepers and guides. Everyone here wants peace.”

Locals, too, are deeply affected by the recent violence but say they are heartened by the presence of tourists who chose to stay. “We are grateful to those who came,” said Abdul Rashid, a hotel owner in Sonamarg. “Our livelihoods depend on tourism, but more than that, their presence is a message that Kashmir is not abandoned because of a few cowards.”

Security has been heightened across the Valley, with additional deployments and routine checks in tourist hotspots to ensure safety. Police and paramilitary forces have been visible, yet unobtrusive, as they reassure both locals and visitors of their commitment to peace and normalcy. Despite the current uncertainty, tourism officials remain hopeful. “We understand the concern, but we also know that the spirit of Kashmir is stronger than the fear,” said a senior tourism official in the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department. “We are working with local stakeholders to provide security, information and a warm welcome to all guests.”