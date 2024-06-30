The Tale of Hospitals: Some are bitter and some are sweet

DOCTORS DAY

By the time I am crafting this nonfiction piece; I have already spent more than a decade in medical school and associated hospitals. But the enthusiasm of joining medical college is not over yet.

When it comes to healthcare, everybody has a story to tell. It could be about a positive experience where excellent care was provided and everything ran on time or it could be negative experience that didn’t go the way you expected. It could also be anecdote about the quality of food in hospitals or something else. Some have happy endings, others don’t. For better or for worse this is a hospital experience over a period of time. Some stories will give you goose bumps, some stories will encourage you.

Although survived all the odds, stood in the darkness, barely breath through our masks, feeling the sweat crawl over our bodies but still the thing which haunts me the most is ‘’ how dead disappear so invisibly’’. Seen all ‘the buzzing sound of ambulances to the shock of silences’.

There are innumerable disciplined ways of viewing the life of doctors- it depends on you, how you want to see them, who are there 24×7 available for you. While the world will be in deep sleep, the heart beat of hospitals is going on and on. And the doctors on duty enjoying the cherishable moments when seeing patients reaching hospitals on wheel chairs or stretchers and leaving hospitals on their own. Probably that is best moment in any hospital.

At times there are mixed reactions which you experience in day to day hospital life. Our heart always starts to beat faster when we receive patients in pool of blood. Every day, infact every second somewhere in any hospital we lose a precious life. Heart sinks at that moment when you could read the eyes of accompanying attendants with thought processing ‘why us? Why not someone else? Some experience unspeakable grief, loss or heartache and some experience the 1st cry of their new born babies.

At times you have win-win situation and you have to be super attentive to those patients. Human illness engages us physically and philosophically. We feel a sense of cosmic misfortune. After all we are humans too.

On this Doctor’s Day which is on 1st July 2024, let’s celebrate heroes in white coat. Let’s take a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate souls who in the times of joy and in times of crisis stand strong, provide comfort, guidance and healing with touch of kindness and a wealth of knowledge. In saving lives with selfless dedication and tireless efforts. Never ending quest to alleviate the sufferings make doctors true heroes.

Happy doctor’s day

(Author is Assistant professor Transfusion Medicine, blood centre Govt. Medical College Baramulla)