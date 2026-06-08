The SMHS Video Has Exposed Uncomfortable Truths

Squalid toilets, muck and fire hazards at Kashmir’s Premier Health Institution underline a deeper crisis of oversight and accountability

The recent viral video from Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital has ripped away the thin veil of official claims about cleanliness in our premier public institutions. The grim visuals of filthy toilets, muck-filled corridors, soiled bins and dangling electric wires are not an aberration to be dismissed as “one pantry” run by an outsourced agency. They are a stark reminder of how low basic standards of hygiene and safety have fallen in a hospital that receives thousands of patients and attendants every single day. The administration’s response has been narrowly defensive. The Medical Superintendent has clarified that the facility shown in the video was an “outside pantry”, maintained by an outside agency and now vacated. Even if that is so, the question remains: how did a facility so close to the heart of SMHS deteriorate to this level without anyone in authority taking note? Whether toilets, pantry or corridor, whether in-house or outsourced, anything within the functional orbit of a hospital ultimately falls under the responsibility of its management and the Health and Medical Education Department. The images of unacceptably dirty common toilets and littered approach areas speak directly to the risk of infection in a system already struggling with high patient loads. This is not merely about unpleasant sights and smells; it is about patients with open wounds, compromised immunity and serious illnesses being forced into spaces that can worsen their condition. When the state’s largest general speciality hospital cannot guarantee clean, usable toilets, it reflects a more disturbing neglect of public health priorities. Equally worrying is the casual approach to fire and electrical safety. Bundles of exposed wires hanging overhead in cramped, crowded spaces are a tragedy waiting to happen. Kashmir has seen enough incidents rooted in infrastructural apathy. After every such warning, we promise audits and reforms; very little changes on the ground. Officials themselves admit that toilet maintenance, kitchen and utility areas remain perennial problems at SMHS, citing inadequate sanitation staff, poor upkeep of pipes and fittings and chronic fund shortages. These may help explain the rot, but they do not excuse it. When emergency areas go unrepaired “for a long time”, it is not a mere administrative lapse; it is a policy choice to look away. The SMHS episode must not be treated as a PR crisis to be managed until the outrage dies down. It should become the starting point for a time-bound, transparent audit of sanitation and safety standards across all government hospitals in J&K. Outsourcing contracts must carry strict performance conditions, third-party inspections and real penalties. Hospital administrators must be given the staff and budgets they need, but also measured against clear, public benchmarks. Patients entering a government hospital are not seeking charity; they are exercising a right. Clean toilets, covered waste bins, safe wiring and hygienic pantries are the most basic markers of a system that respects that right. The viral video has shown us what we have been willing to accept. The real test now is whether we refuse to accept it any longer. The SMHS controversy should trigger an honest audit of hygiene standards across J&K hospitals.