J&K’s MSME Moment

J&K’s 8.19 lakh MSMEs can anchor inclusive growth, if nurtured beyond paperwork

The latest figures on Jammu and Kashmir’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) paint an impressive picture. As many as 8.19 lakh Udyam registrations, including informal micro units onboarded through the Udyam Assist Platform, signal a remarkable surge in entrepreneurial activity across the Union Territory. With 8,15,822 micro enterprises, 3,220 small and just 215 medium enterprises registered as of January 31, 2026, J&K clearly remains a micro-enterprise economy. This dominance of micro units, over 99 per cent of all registered enterprises, has two sides. On one hand, it reflects an encouraging spread of small-scale entrepreneurship, often driven by self-employment, family labour and local demand. On the other hand, it underlines the structural weakness of our industrial base. The transition from survival micro units to robust small and medium enterprises is still painfully slow. The expansion of the Udyam framework and the Udyam Assist Platform has undoubtedly accelerated formalisation. Registration opens doors to institutional credit, government procurement, and a host of welfare schemes. For thousands of tiny businesses operating in back lanes of our towns and in remote villages, this recognition is not a mere document; it is often the first step towards legitimacy in the eyes of the state and the financial system. Yet, formalisation by itself is not transformation. The revised MSME classification, raising investment and turnover limits for micro, small and medium units, makes it easier for enterprises to grow without instantly losing benefits. But growth will not come from definitions alone. It requires dependable power, transport connectivity, digital infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and above all, a predictable policy environment. J&K must now look beyond headline numbers and focus on the quality and sustainability of this MSME boom. How many of these 8.19 lakh units are active, viable and expanding? How many are women-led or youth-led? What share is from rural and far-flung areas? Without disaggregated answers, there is a risk that quantity may mask fragility. The government must therefore pair registration drives with targeted handholding: easier and cheaper credit, market linkages outside the UT, support for branding and value addition, and extension services that help micro units upgrade technology and skills. Local institutions, such as universities, polytechnics, and incubation centres, should be integrated into this ecosystem to nurture innovation rather than mere replication of low-margin trades. J&K stands at a delicate moment. The MSME surge can either become a foundation for inclusive, employment-intensive growth or remain a statistical triumph with limited impact on livelihoods. The choice will depend on whether the policy stays content with counting registrations or commits to converting these micro beginnings into durable, competitive enterprises.