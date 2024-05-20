“Thank you Puri, bow in gratitude to this iconic place”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the holy city of Puri hours after holding a roadshow and said the heat did not deter the crowds from coming and blessing us.

PM Modi also appreciated the divinity and culture of the holy city and said each of these blessings inspires us to work harder for the people.

PM Modi also shared some pictures of the roadshow held in Puri today on his official social media account.

“Thank you, Puri. I bow in gratitude to this iconic place, associated with divinity and culture. The roadshow this morning was spectacular. The heat didn’t deter the crowds from coming and blessing us. Each of these blessings is cherished and inspires us to work harder for the people,” PM Modi posted on X, (formerly Twitter).

Urging people to vote amid the scorching heat, PM Modi pointed out a wheel-chaired youth at a rally and said this affection makes him work even harder to fulfil people’s dreams.

“It’s very satisfying to see people from all walks of life come to bless me at the rallies across India. At Dhenkanal, one of the attendees was young Anshuman Mohapatra from Angul. Despite his health challenges and the scorching heat, he came to the rally. This affection is humbling and makes me work even harder to fulfil people’s dreams,” PM Modi added.

After the roadshow, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Odisha’s Dhenkanal.

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Odisha and West Bengal. He is slated to address public meetings in Tamluk and Jhargram in West Bengal later in the day.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)