Terrorist Hideout Busted in North Kashmir’s Kunzer 

Police on Saturday that it along with security forces busted a terrorist Hideout in Kunzer area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The police said that acting in continuity of credible leads generated during the investigation of case FIR No 150/2024 of PS Magam, a joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining village Malwa, jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police and 62 RR.

According to police spokesman, the search operation in the forest area, one terrorist hideout was busted and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

After seizure of the materials under the relevant provisions of law, the hideout was destroyed in-situ, it said.

The recovery of arms and ammunition and destruction of the hideout has thwarted any possible untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley, reads the statement.(GNS)