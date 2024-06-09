Breaking

T20 WC: Toss for India-Pakistan clash in New York delayed due to rain

The toss of the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan has been delayed due to rain at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

BCCI on X updated that the pitch inspection will take place at 10:45 am (local time) (07.45 PM IST).

Emotions will run high among passionate fans in the stands as India and Pakistan step into the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the previous edition of the competition, India relied on Kohli’s bat to secure a thrilling victory at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022. This time, Pakistan will try to avenge their slump by winning their first match of the competition after suffering an incredible meltdown against the USA in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Rohit-led Team India started their T20 WC campaign with a comfortable win over Ireland by 8-wicket while Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of associate member US.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub and Abbas Afridi. (ANI)

