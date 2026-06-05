Srinagar Police Attach Properties, Vehicles Worth Over ₹4 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, June 05 :Continuing its sustained crackdown against narcotics trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan , Srinagar Police has attached immovable and movable properties worth over ₹4 crore belonging to individuals involved in drug trafficking, in separate actions carried out by Police Stations Lal Bazar and Khanyar under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

In a significant action by Police Station Lal Bazar, a double-storey residential house constructed on 09 marlas of land belonging to Aadil Ahmad Dhobi S/o Sunawallah Dhobi R/o Sikh Bagh, Lal Bazar was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 05/2026 U/S 8/22, 29 NDPS Act.

A Swift Dzire vehicle (JK01U-0980) linked to the accused was also attached during the proceedings.In another case registered at Police Station Lal Bazar, a Santro vehicle bearing Registration No. DL4CAP-6047 belonging to Arshid Ahmad Sheikh S/o Wali Mohammad Sheikh R/o Haka Bazar was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 50/2025 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act.

In a separate action, Police Station Khanyar attached a double-storey residential house along with 12 marlas of land, valued at approximately ₹2 crore , belonging to Owais Hussain Mir S/o Sajad Hussain Mir R/o Tangbagh, Khanayar .

The accused is involved in FIR No. 12/2024 U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Khanyar. During investigation, the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through proceeds of drug trafficking and was subsequently attached after completion of all requisite legal formalities under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The cumulative value of the attached properties and vehicles exceeds ₹4 crore , marking another significant step towards dismantling the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in the district.

Srinagar Police remains committed to targeting the economic foundations of drug trafficking by identifying and attaching assets acquired through illicit means.

Such actions are aimed at ensuring that crime does not pay and that individuals involved in narcotics trafficking are deprived of the proceeds generated from illegal activities.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment towards building a drug-free society and appeals to the public to continue supporting the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan by sharing credible information related to drug peddling and substance abuse.