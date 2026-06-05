Anti-drug fight now a people’s movement in J&K: LG Sinha

Ganderbal, June 05 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has evolved into a people’s movement, asserting that the administration will continue its crackdown until drug smugglers and narco-terrorists are completely eradicated from the Union Territory.

Addressing a gathering during an anti-drug campaign programme in Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the “Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir” campaign, launched 55 days ago, aims to protect the youth from the menace of drug addiction and dismantle networks financing terrorism through narcotics trade.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, drugs not only destroy the future of young people but also serve as a major source of terror funding, enabling anti-national elements to procure weapons and fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing narco-terrorists as “enemies of the people and the youth,” Sinha said several such elements operating from across the border as well as within Jammu and Kashmir are involved in drug trafficking networks.

He warned that those engaged in narco-terrorism are already paying a heavy price and would face even stricter action in the future.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration has adopted a three-pronged strategy to tackle the menace, focusing on dismantling supply chains, creating awareness and rehabilitating victims of addiction.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies are actively working to break drug networks, arrest traffickers and seize illegally acquired assets.

He added that structures built from illicit proceeds, including those raised on encroached government land, are also being demolished.Highlighting awareness initiatives, Sinha appreciated the Ganderbal district administration and police for conducting extensive outreach programmes across villages and panchayats to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse.

On rehabilitation, he said the administration is committed to ensuring treatment, counselling and employment opportunities for those affected by addiction, adding that every effort is being made to reintegrate them into society with dignity and compassion.

Sharing details of the campaign’s progress, the Lieutenant Governor said that during the past 55 days, 1,036 FIRs have been registered against drug smugglers and 1,128 traffickers arrested.

He said 63 smugglers have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), more than 100 properties attached and over 700 driving licences cancelled.

He further said recommendations have been made for cancellation of vehicle registrations and passports of 130 major drug smugglers, while several other actions are underway.

Seeking public support for the anti-drug drive, Sinha asked people whether they wanted the crackdown on smugglers to continue, receiving an overwhelming response in favour of stricter action.

“We will not rest until drug smugglers and narco-terrorists are completely wiped out from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, assuring people that the administration would continue working tirelessly to safeguard society and protect future generations from the scourge of drugs—(KNO)