Srinagar Police Conducts District-Wide Tree Plantation Drive on World Environment Day

Srinagar, June 05 : Marking World Environment Day , Srinagar Police organized a district-wide Tree Plantation Drive across all Police establishments in the district as part of its commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of SSP Srinagar, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, at District Police Lines Srinagar. SP Headquarters, DySP Headquarters, DySP DAR, along with other officers and officials, actively participated in the programme.

Similar Plantation drives were conducted across all Police Stations and Police Posts under the supervision of concerned Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and ICPPs.

During the campaign, a large number of saplings were planted within Police premises and at identified locations across the district with the objective of enhancing green cover, promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the importance of protecting natural resources.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar emphasized the importance of collective efforts towards environmental protection and highlighted that such initiatives contribute to building a cleaner, healthier and greener future for coming generations.

The participating officers and personnel pledged to ensure proper care and maintenance of the planted saplings to maximize their survival and long-term environmental benefits.

Srinagar Police remains committed to serving society not only through effective law enforcement but also by actively supporting initiatives aimed at environmental conservation, public welfare and sustainable development.