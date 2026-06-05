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On World Environment Day, CM Omar reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to environmental conservation & sustainable development

ByRK NEWS

Jun 5, 2026

Srinagar, June 5: On World Environment Day, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “On World Environment Day, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.”

“He called upon every citizen to join the collective mission of preserving our natural heritage and building a greener, cleaner, healthier and more climate-resilient Jammu & Kashmir for future generations,” the post reads.

By RK NEWS

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