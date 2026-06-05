LG Sinha Joins Nasha-Mukt J&K Campaign in Ganderbal

Srinagar, June 5: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today joined ‘Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign’ in Ganderbal. He also joined people from all walks of life in Padyatra and addressed a powerful crowd.

“Having now visited every district in Kashmir Valley & stood with each march, I can say that a historic movement against narco-terrorism has risen,” the Lieutenant Governor said in his address to the people on the occasion.

He said in the past 55 days, 1,036 FIRs have been registered,1,128 drug smugglers have been arrested, more than 100 properties of smugglers have been attached, nearly 700 driving licenses have been cancelled, and recommendations have been made to cancel passports of 130 drug smugglers.

“Fifty-five days ago, from the soil of Jammu, I declared that enough is enough. What began as a war against drugs and narco-terrorism has now ignited into a true people’s movement, a movement born of courage, sustained by spirit, and driven by the collective will of ordinary citizens.

Today, that resolve stands stronger than ever,” the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor assured proper rehabilitation of those who have fallen into drug addiction.

“With compassion and dignity, we will help them return to the mainstream of society. Through treatment, counselling, and new employment opportunities, we are opening new doors. People must remember that this is not simply a government programme, but it is a social revolution.

Together, we will ensure that no drug smugglers or peddlers ever find a place in Jammu Kashmir. Fifty-five days ago, I stood on Jammu’s soil and declared that we would free our children from the poison of drugs, protect our families from being torn apart by drug addiction, and refuse to let our people become hostages to narco-terrorists who profit from suffering and funding terrorism with their black money.

We have launched a war against narco-terrorists, who seek to destroy the future of our youth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.The Lieutenant Governor observed that in every march across Jammu Kashmir, he spoke about how drugs are destroying the future of people, robbing them of their ability, their dreams, and their dignity and how the proceeds from drug smuggling is used in buying weapons, and spreading terrorism in Jammu Kashmir.

“This is not simply a matter of ordinary crime but it is also a question of national security and a direct threat to the very survival of our society. The narco-terrorists, whether sitting in neighbouring countries or operating inside Jammu Kashmir, are enemies of our people. They are enemies of our children. They are enemies of our progress. Let me make this clear that narco-terrorists operating in Jammu Kashmir will have to pay a heavy price,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further observed that the administration will ensure that those who have harmed our youth face justice so severe that the world will remember their punishment.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon mothers, sisters, and daughters to rise as protectors of our villages, cities and neighbourhoods.

He also called upon youth of Jammu Kashmir to stand as guardians of their schools and colleges.“I promise to the people that narco-terrorists will no longer find refuge. We will hunt them down. Narco-Terrorists days are numbered. Their networks will be dismantled, one by one. This is my oath, my solemn promise that every narco-terrorist will answer for their crimes and their sins,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor launched Sindh Samvad, a podcast series and also felicitated the winners of various competitions organised under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.