Srinagar man’s body recovered from Pahalgam’s Lidder river after 6 days

Anantnag, June 5 : The body of a Srinagar man, who was swept away while attempting to rescue his son in the Lidder River near Pahalgam, was retrieved from the Aishmuqam area on Friday, six days after the incident.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body of Muhammad Ashraf Mir (42), a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, was recovered from the Amad, Aishmuqam area following an extensive search operation.He said, Mir had gone missing on Sunday after entering the Lidder River near Langanbal, around eight kilometres downstream of Pahalgam, in an attempt to save his teenage son, Fahad, during a family outing.

The official said the boy survived the incident.He said a massive search operation involving personnel from the SDRF, NDRF, Police, Army, Civil Defence volunteers and local residents was launched immediately after the incident.“Search teams continued combing various stretches of the river downstream from the spot where Mir was last seen before his body was finally traced and recovered on Friday,” the official said.

Meanwhile, officials said investigation has been taken up and the body will be handed over to the family after completion of necessary legal formalities.—(KNO)