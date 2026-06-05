The Death of Civic Sense in a Dying Paradise

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by Khursheed Ahmad Shah

Kashmir is not collapsing only because glaciers are melting or because winters no longer arrive on time. It is collapsing because people have slowly stopped feeling ashamed.

The environmental crisis of the Valley is often discussed through reports, climate graphs, government failures, or international warming targets.

But beneath all these explanations lies a quieter and more uncomfortable truth a society that loses civic sense eventually loses its rivers, forests, lakes, and finally its dignity.

Every year on World Environment Day, people gather to plant symbolic saplings while carrying plastic bottles in their hands. Speeches are delivered about protecting nature, and within hours the same people throw food wrappers into streams, canals, and roadsides.

The contradiction has become so ordinary that nobody pauses to notice it anymore.

This is the true tragedy of modern civilization humanity wants environmental salvation without changing personal behaviour.

Across Kashmir, whenever drought deepens or hailstorms destroy orchards, one phrase rises collectively from people’s lips “Az Tschu Waqt Kharab”. Many blame behaye moral decay, or divine anger for environmental disasters.

Yet the same individual mourning spiritual decline often walks casually toward a riverbank carrying household garbage. The problem is no longer ignorance. It is normalization.

People no longer feel guilt while poisoning the very water they drink from. Children grow up watching adults throw waste into streams without hesitation. Plastic wrappers float through villages like fallen leaves.

Drains overflow not because nature failed, but because society abandoned discipline. Perhaps civilization truly begins to decay when inconvenience becomes greater than responsibility.

There was a time in Kashmir when streams were approached with respect. Water was not merely a resource, it was part of moral life. Villagers cleaned canals together before farming seasons.

Community desilting traditions like Halsheri and Kuel Wann were not simply labour systems they reflected a philosophy that survival itself depended upon collective responsibility.

People understood something modern society has forgotten, public spaces are extensions of personal character.

Today, that philosophy has disappeared beneath consumer culture and individual comfort. Modern life teaches people to consume endlessly while remaining emotionally detached from consequences.

A packet is used for five minutes and thrown away without thought about where it finally rests. Waste disappears from human sight, but not from existence. It enters rivers, soils, lakes, and eventually the human body itself.



According to the report The Lifecycle of Plastics How They Impact Our Planet by WWF Australia, many waste materials remain in the environment for decades and even centuries.

Report reads, plastic bags can take around 20 years to break down, coffee cups nearly 30 years, plastic straws about 200 years, six-pack rings around 400 years, and plastic bottles close to 450 years.

Disposable diapers, toothbrushes, and coffee pods may persist for more than 500 years, while glass bottles can take up to one million years to fully decompose in nature.



This growing accumulation of waste is not only polluting land and water but also threatening wildlife, ecosystems, and human health. Plastic clogs drainage systems, contaminates rivers, and enters the food chain through tiny particles.

Animals often mistake waste for food, while soil and water sources slowly absorb harmful pollutants. Environmental experts warn that the increasing lifespan of waste reflects a deeper crisis of unchecked consumption and careless disposal, where nature is forced to carry the burden of human convenience for generations.



The environmental crisis of Kashmir is therefore not only climatic. It is psychological. People have developed an extraordinary ability to separate themselves from the damage they create.

A man who keeps his living room perfectly clean may throw garbage outside his gate without hesitation because public space no longer feels morally connected to him. Civic sense dies when people begin believing cleanliness ends at their doorstep.Once civic sense dies, nature becomes vulnerable.

The choked irrigation canals of Kashmir tell this story clearly. Farmers speak about water scarcity, but many traditional canals are blocked not only by drought, but by plastic waste, weeds, bottles, diapers, and neglect. Water still tries to move through ancient pathways, but human care no longer moves with it.

The decline of Kashmir’s lakes follows the same philosophy of abandonment. Dal, Wular, and Anchar are not dying suddenly.

They are dying through everyday acts of carelessness repeated millions of times. Every plastic bottle tossed casually into a stream eventually participates in the death of a lake.



Environmental destruction rarely arrives dramatically. Most often, it accumulates slowly through ordinary habits.

This is why blaming only authorities becomes intellectually dishonest. Governments can build infrastructure, pass laws, and announce policies, but no administration can save a society determined to destroy its surroundings through everyday behaviour. Civic collapse cannot be outsourced entirely to institutions.

A society reveals its moral condition not through speeches, but through how it treats spaces that belong to everyone.

Roadsides covered in litter, polluted streams, overflowing drains, and forests scattered with tourist waste are not merely environmental failures. They are reflections of collective consciousness. They expose a culture increasingly disconnected from restraint, accountability, and humility.

Modern tourism has deepened this crisis further. People travel to mountains searching for peace while carrying urban habits of consumption into fragile landscapes. Visitors photograph valleys but leave behind plastic. Rivers become aesthetic backdrops rather than living ecosystems. Nature is admired visually but not respected ethically.

The irony is painful humanity claims to love nature while continuously proving incapable of living responsibly within it.

Perhaps this happens because modern civilization has replaced belonging with entitlement. Human beings no longer see themselves as part of ecosystems. They see themselves as users of ecosystems. Once nature becomes something to consume rather than coexist with, destruction becomes inevitable. Yet, hope survives in rare moments of collective memory.

When villagers gather voluntarily to clean a canal, when a child refuses to litter, when communities revive forgotten traditions of shared labour, something larger than environmentalism is restored.

What returns is civic morality the understanding that survival depends upon mutual responsibility. Because ultimately, environmental collapse is not merely the death of rivers or forests.It is the slow erosion of ethical consciousness.



A polluted lake can perhaps be restored with science and investment. But restoring a society that has stopped caring is far more difficult.

The real question before Kashmir is not whether glaciers will survive or whether rainfall patterns will stabilize. The deeper question is whether people can rediscover responsibility before indifference becomes permanent.

Civilizations are not destroyed only by floods, droughts, or climate change. Sometimes they are destroyed by small daily acts of selfishness repeated over generations until destruction begins to look normal.



Perhaps that is where Kashmir stands today not only at the edge of an environmental crisis, but at the edge of a moral one.

(The author is a Communication Officer with the IUCN SSC CSS, with a background in journalism and communications, focusing on Asian elephant conservation storytelling, biodiversity, climate, and environmental issues)