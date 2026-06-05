LG Sinha Inaugurates Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple

Srinagar, June 5: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

After dedicating the facilities to the public, the Lieutenant Governor said that the new Yatri Bhawan will substantially improve the pilgrimage experience at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple by providing safe, hygienic and comfortable accommodation facilities.Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla is one of the most revered shrines in Jammu Kashmir.

Located approximately 25 km from Srinagar and 5 km from Ganderbal town, the shrine attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year, particularly during the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani and Jyeshtha Ashtami, when thousands of pilgrims, including members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, visit the temple.

In 2023, several delegations met the Lieutenant Governor to request a Yatri Bhawan. Subsequently, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj through Rural Engineering Wing (REW) designed the plan and the Lieutenant Governor laid the foundation stone in 2024.

“With Mata Kheer Bhawani’s blessing, I had laid the foundation stone on Jyeshtha Ashtami in 2024. The project will enhance the capacity of the shrine to host pilgrims visiting from India and abroad.

My goal has been to provide the Kashmiri Pandit community visiting the shrine with excellent facilities and a serene spiritual experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The facility constructed within the temple premises at a cost of Rs.3.85 Crore comprises a G+II RCC framed structure with a plinth area of 3,885 sq. ft. and is designed to accommodate approximately 800–900 pilgrims through floor bedding arrangements.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple and prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of all.