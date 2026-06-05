GDC Kulgam observes World Environment Day with special webinar

Kulgam, June 5: The Department of Environmental Science, Government Degree College (GDC) Kulgam, organized a special webinar to commemorate “World Environment Day 2026” today.

The event was held under the global theme, “Inspired by Nature: For Climate. For Future,” and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members. Welcoming the participants, the Principal of the college highlighted the significance of World Environment Day and underscored the collective responsibility of individuals and institutions in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Khalid Muzamil Gani, Assistant Professor (Environmental Engineering) in the Department of Civil Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, delivered an insightful lecture on technological interventions for environmental restoration. He elaborated on various innovative technologies available for the revival of degraded lands and ecosystems adversely affected by rising pollution levels. Dr. Gani also discussed effective pollution control measures and emphasized the role of technology in climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gowhar Hamid Dar, Head of the Department of Environmental Science, highlighted the historical significance of World Environment Day and discussed the far reaching impacts of climate change on biodiversity, particularly on flora and fauna. He called for greater awareness and concerted efforts to address environmental challenges.

The webinar attracted over 150 participants, including students, faculty members, and environmental enthusiasts, reflecting the growing concern and commitment towards environmental protection.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Aadil Hamid, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, who expressed gratitude to the resource person, college administration, participants, and organizing team for making the event a success.