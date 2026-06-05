ACB books former Horticulture officials, contractor in Zawoora Garden case

Srinagar, June 05 : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a corruption case against former Horticulture Department officials, committee members and a private contractor over alleged financial irregularities and procedural violations in development works executed at Zawoora Garden in Srinagar, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the case was registered following the outcome of a Joint Surprise Check conducted into allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, procedural violations and abuse of official position in connection with works executed by the Horticulture Department at Zawoora Garden.

The statement said the Joint Surprise Check was initiated by Police Station ACB Srinagar to examine allegations relating to the development of the Centre of Excellence at Zawoora Garden. The enquiry revealed prima facie evidence of serious irregularities in the tendering and execution of works undertaken under the project.

“During the verification, it surfaced that the NIT was allegedly framed in a manner that lacked specific quality parameters and technical specifications, thereby creating scope for arbitrary decision-making.

It was further found that the financial provisions incorporated in the tender were substantially higher than those envisaged in the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR),” the spokesperson said.

The enquiry also revealed that the eligibility criteria relating to financial turnover were allegedly fixed at an unusually high threshold despite the actual requirement being significantly lower.

The statement said the restrictive condition allegedly curtailed fair competition and favoured a particular bidder.The spokesperson said the findings of the Joint Surprise Check prima facie indicate abuse of official position, criminal misconduct and criminal conspiracy involving public servants and the beneficiary private firm, resulting in undue pecuniary advantage to the contractor and corresponding loss to the government.

“Accordingly, FIR No. 09/2026 has been registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, and Section 120-B RPC against the then Director Horticulture Kashmir, members of the District Level Purchase Committee (DLPC), members of the Inspection Committee, the beneficiary contractor M/S Fruit Master Agro Fresh Pvt. Ltd., and other involved persons,” the spokesperson said.

He added that further investigation has been taken up to identify the role and culpability of all concerned and to take appropriate legal action in accordance with law.—(KNO)