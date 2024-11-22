Sonamarg records 760,000 visitors till Oct, with winter tourism set to increase

Ganderbal, Nov 21: Sonamarg, the picturesque valley nestled in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, continues to captivate tourists, with over 750,000 visitors recorded between January and October this year. The number is expected to rise further as the winter season approaches, thanks to the valley’s year-round accessibility and the allure of its snow-covered landscapes.

According to sources, the region saw a total of 760,000 visitors this year, including 14,000 international tourists and 41,000 domestic travellers. With the recent snowfall, the number of tourists flocking to Sonamarg is set to increase, as many are eager to experience the breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains, which have become a major attraction for photographers and nature lovers alike.

One of the key factors contributing to Sonamarg’s growing popularity is its accessibility during the winter months. Unlike many other tourist destinations in Kashmir, Sonamarg remains open throughout the winter, attracting a steady stream of visitors even in the colder months. This has provided a significant boost to winter tourism in the region. A tourism official said, “We expect a further increase in tourist numbers during the winter months. The region’s accessibility during this season has made it a preferred destination for both domestic and international visitors.”

To accommodate the growing number of tourists, Sonamarg offers 305 hotel rooms equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. The local authorities have also installed mobile toilets across the region to improve facilities for visitors. “We are committed to providing top-notch facilities to tourists, ensuring their experience is both memorable and hassle-free,” said the CEO of the Sonamarg Development Authority.

In addition to enhancing amenities, the Sonamarg Development Authority has called on both tourists and locals to help maintain the area’s natural beauty. “Littering detracts from the stunning landscapes we are known for. We appeal to everyone to dispose of waste responsibly and help keep this destination clean for all to enjoy,” said Bhat, a representative of the Authority.

With its year-round appeal and continued growth in tourism, Sonamarg is becoming an increasingly popular destination, attracting visitors eager to experience its natural beauty and peaceful winter atmosphere.