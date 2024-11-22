Terror infiltration case: NIA conducts searches at 8 locations in J&K

Top Stories

Srinagar, Nov 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted searches at 8 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border and recent attacks on security forces and civilians.
NIA teams along with police conducted extensive searches at eight locations in the Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban & Kishtwar districts of J&K.
The NIA Spokesman said that during the searches led to the seizure of various materials showing linkages between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists whose premises were searched.
“Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown. The suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs were linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits,” he said.
The spokesman further said that they have registered the case RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU on directions from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, on 24th October, based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to LeT and JeM into Indian Territory through the international Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).
“These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in Jammu region, who were engaged in providing the logistical support, food, shelter, money to the terrorists,” he said, adding that further investigations are continuing in the case.
On Tuesday, NIA arrested an accused involved in a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based terror outfits aimed at spreading terrorism in this region.
Muneer Ahmad Banday, who has been evading arrest for the past four years, was a key part of the conspiracy aimed at generating funds to spread terror in the Union Territory and other parts of India, it said.
“The anti-terror agency said the conspiracy, involving operatives of banned terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen came to light in June 2020 when the Handwara Police registered a case following the seizure of 2 kg of heroin and Rs 20 lakh cash during vehicle checking,” he said.

 

