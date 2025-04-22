Ramban landslides, flashfloods: Centre will provide financial help to affected: LoP Sharma

Ramban, Apr 21: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team has visited Ramban to assess the situation following a devastating landslide and assured that Centre is committed to helping those affected by the disaster. The landslide has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives.

“A team of the BJP has arrived at Ramban to make an assessment report of what has happened on the ground. We will prepare a comprehensive report and, being in opposition, we will do whatever is possible to provide help from the state government and provide details to the central government,” Sharma told reporters.

“BJP is very serious about this disaster. We assure that the central government will provide financial help to the people affected by the landslides,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday addressed the ongoing situation in Ramban following a devastating landslide, confirming that the conditions are dire in some areas, particularly near the National Highway.

“The condition is very bad in some areas, especially near the National Highway. The Dy CM was sent, and the MLAs of Ramban and Banihal are present there. Restoration of the Highway is underway. We are also trying to restore the affected residential areas,” Abdullah said.

CM Abdullah assured that authorities are actively working to clear the debris and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

“We spoke to the centre; NDRF is also being sent. PM Relief Funds and other relief funds would also be tapped so that people can be compensated for their loss,” he added.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

