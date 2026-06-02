Sheep Farming: A Key to Economic Growth and Employment in J&K

For an economy looking for resilience, and for thousands of unemployed youth seeking dignity in work, sheep farming may be the quiet engine J&K has overlooked for too long

HAKIM MOHD YASEEN

Sheep farming has always been part of rural life in Jammu & Kashmir, but it’s still treated as a backyard activity rather than a serious economic sector. If given focus—credit, training, market support—it could become one of the region’s most reliable tools for generating jobs and keeping money circulating locally.

A Natural Fit for the Land

Much of J&K’s terrain is suited to grazing rather than intensive crop farming—high pastures, orchard undergrowth, village commons. Sheep convert that grass into meat, wool, and manure with very little external input. Unlike fragile cash crops, flocks survive drought years and disease shocks better, which makes them a steady base for incomes in remote districts like Kupwara, Doda, or Poonch.

Jobs Beyond the Farm

The direct employment is obvious: rearers, grazers, and shearers. But the multiplier effect runs deeper. Every flock needs feed suppliers, vets, transporters, and traders. Wool moves into spinning and weaving, meat into local butcher networks, and hides into leather work. Organised cooperatives could run collection centres, bulk auctions, and chilling units—each creating clerical and logistical posts. For young people in villages, that means work that doesn’t require moving to Srinagar or Jammu city.

Import Substitution and Cash Retention

Today, a large share of mutton sold in J&K comes from outside the region, often frozen imports that drain cash outward. Boosting local sheep rearing would replace part of that demand with a home-grown supply. Even a modest shift—say, raising local production by 20%—would keep hundreds of crores inside J&K every year. That money then flows to feed sellers, transport drivers, and small shopkeepers, strengthening the whole rural economy.

Reducing Unemployment Pressure

Unemployment in J&K is highest among rural youth, many of whom lack formal qualifications but are ready to work with livestock. Sheep rearing doesn’t demand high literacy, just training in breed management, health care, and marketing. Government-backed programs that pair small credit with veterinary extension could quickly turn jobless young men and women into flock owners. With 5–10 sheep per household, an unemployed rural worker can earn a regular income while staying at home. Scale that across districts, and the impact on unemployment figures becomes measurable.

A Concrete Path Forward

The potential will only materialise with three things: reliable micro-finance for flock purchase, mobile veterinary services to cut losses, and regulated mandies so farmers get fair prices. Add support for wool processing—carpets, tweeds, knitwear—and the sector grows horizontally too.

Sheep rearing won’t replace tourism or horticulture, and it doesn’t need to. It can act as a cushion—a steady rural employer that stabilises incomes when snowfall cuts off roads or apples face disease. For an economy looking for resilience, and for thousands of unemployed youth seeking dignity in work, sheep farming may be the quiet engine J&K has overlooked for too long.

( The author is a former Joint Dir. Sericulture and Resource Person Livelihood Mission)