“The facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged”: Iran FM on US strike at Fordo nuclear site

In an interview with CBS News, as reported by The Hill on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that the US bombing of Iran’s key Fordo nuclear site has “seriously and heavily damaged” the facility.

“No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordo. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged,” Araghchi said in the interview, which took place in Iran and was broadcast in two parts on Monday and Tuesday. “We need to wait and see if they are able to be relaunched or if they will be relaunched,” he added.

According to The Hill, Araghchi noted that “The Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government.” He spoke through a translator during the interview. CBS did not specify whether the translator was provided by the network.

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. However, US officials acknowledged that a full assessment of the damage caused by last month’s military strikes would take time.

While intercepted Iranian communications have reportedly downplayed the extent of the damage, The Washington Post cited four individuals familiar with classified US intelligence saying that a clearer picture was still being formed within government circles.

Addressing the potential for renewed nuclear negotiations, Araghchi told CBS News that discussions remain an option provided the US refrains from further military action. “In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations,” he said. “And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time.”

However, Araghchi maintained that “the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut.”

As The Hill highlighted, Trump said Monday he was not offering Iran anything or engaging in talks, claiming the country’s nuclear facilities were “totally obliterated.” Nonetheless, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff continues direct and indirect communications with Iranian officials, despite Trump’s public statements.

When asked about UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi’s recent assessment that Iran could resume uranium enrichment “in a matter of months,” Araghchi responded that Tehran was capable of “making up for lost time.”

“One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings,” he said. “If there is this will on our part — and the will exists — in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time.”

He stressed that although the physical facilities may have been compromised, “the technology and knowhow is still there.”

As reported by The Hill, Araghchi said Tehran is still conducting internal assessments and policy planning before deciding on further uranium enrichment efforts. “We have done a lot for our enrichment industry to thrive. We have borne a lot. Our people have borne a lot,” he said.

He further stated that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program has become “a matter of national pride and glory,” adding, “We definitely continue to convince the international community and the countries concerned that our nuclear program will remain absolutely peaceful.”

“We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war in addition to all that we have done for this nuclear program. Therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment,” he said.

The US and Israel have justified the strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to curtail its ballistic missile capabilities. While Iran insists its program is civilian in nature, it has enriched uranium to 60 percent–well above the level needed for civilian use–and limited access to international inspectors.

Israel has claimed to possess intelligence indicating that Iran was actively working toward building a nuclear bomb. The Israeli government has warned it may take further military action if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear or missile infrastructure. (ANI)