Security upped in Sgr ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit

Security measures have been significantly intensified in anticipation of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Srinagar, particularly focusing on the Gupkar area. Additional security forces have been deployed with security personnel closely monitoring potential routes that the Home Minister may take upon his arrival.

Sources told KNS that Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar late this evening and will be staying overnight. “Throughout his stay, he is scheduled to hold meetings with various delegations, including representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” sources said.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Home Minister is set to depart on Friday.

His visit coincides with the ongoing parliamentary elections in the region, with the Baramulla parliamentary constituency scheduled for elections on May 20, followed by the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on May 25.(KNS)

