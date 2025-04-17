Sakeena Itoo emphasises wider awareness, improved accessibility at AIIMS Jammu

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today emphasised on improving public accessibility and aggressive outreach campaign to aware people about wide range of medical care services being offered at AIIMS Jammu.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting held to review the functioning of AIIMS Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rajesh Sharma; Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Jammu, Dr. Shakti Kumar Gupta; Director Coordination New GMCs, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad; HoDs of different departments of AIIMS Jammu, Professors, doctors and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Sakeena assessed the current operational status of AIIMS Jammu besides reviewing progress on several ongoing works at the facility. She also discussed strategies for maximising awareness among the public about the facilities available at this premier health institution.

Addressing the officers, the Minister emphasized on the transformative role that of AIIMS Jammu in the healthcare landscape of the region, adding that it is one of the finest institutes in terms of healthcare in North India after AIIMS Delhi. “AIIMS Jammu is not just a hospital or an academic institution, but it is a symbol of hope, a beacon of advanced healthcare for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, Sakeena stated. “Aware public about facilities and services available here so that they can utilize them to the fullest without moving outside for treatments”, she said.

The Minister added that from state-of-the-art diagnostic labs to specialized treatment units and digital patient care systems, AIIMS Jammu is equipped to handle complex medical needs, yet maximum people are unaware of how to access the services being offered here.

Highlighting the role of AIIMS in acting as guiding force for other medical institutes of J&K, Sakeena Itoo called upon the Principals of all GMCs, including SKIMS Soura and other hospitals to maintain synergy with AIIMS Jammu for sharing ideas in terms of advanced medical care facilities for the benefit of common masses.

The Minister, on the occasion, also assured the administration of AIIMS of all possible support and assistance from the government. She assured the CEO AIIMS that all the new proposals will be looked into for necessary approvals in due course of time.

Earlier, in his presentation, Executive Director and CEO AIIMS Jammu, informed the Minister that this institute is providing advanced medical care facilities to the people of J&K. He informed that till date, AIIMS Jammu has successfully catered to healthcare needs of over 1,70,000 patients and the daily footfall of patients currently stands at approximately 1200 to 1500.

He also informed the Minister that a Poison Information and Management Centre has been established in the institute to provide round the clock poisoning and Management services to the people. He added that Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine has also been established here which is a first of kind facility in Northern India.

It was also given out that AIIMS Jammu is equipped with 20 Specialty Departments and 12 Super-Specialty Departments besides the institute has implemented advanced systems like Patient Navigation System, Patient Referral System, Walk-in Patient Services, Swasth App Integration for seamless healthcare and other advanced facilities for the ease of common people.

It was also informed in the meeting that the Blood Bank at AIIMS Jammu is being developed as a state-of-the-art facility, envisioned to be one of its kind in the region, with cutting-edge, high-end technology, all aimed at delivering patient-centric and quality-driven care.

Later, Sakeena Itoo undertook a comprehensive round of the different sections of the institute. She visited the Academic Block, Convention Centre, Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine, Library, Outpatient Department (OPD), Inpatient Department (IPD), Emergency Department, Radiodiagonosis unit including MRI, X-ray and Fluoroscopy section. She expressed satisfaction at the world-class standards being upheld in medical education and training at this prestigious institution.

She also commended the hospital administration for establishing digital library having modern setup which is offering students and faculty access to global medical journals, interactive learning modules other research databases. She interacted with the students present at the facility, encouraging them to take full advantage of the resources to excel in their academic and professional journeys.

While inspecting other infrastructure, Sakeena directed the officers to ensure that infrastructure gaps, if any, are addressed promptly and that periodic maintenance of both academic and clinical wings is carried out efficiently.

During the round of the institute, Sakeena highlighted on the importance of integration between AIIMS Jammu and peripheral healthcare centers to ensure seamless referral systems and better patient outcomes across the region. She reiterated the Omar Abdullah led government’s commitment towards enhancing healthcare delivery in Jammu and Kashmir, while expressing optimism that AIIMS Jammu will soon emerge as a model healthcare and teaching institution across North India.