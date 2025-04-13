Ruhullah Mehdi rejects ACB charges, calls it attempt to silence him

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a chargesheet against 22 individuals — including Member of Parliament and senior National Conference (NC) leader Aga Ruhullah — in connection with an alleged fraudulent land compensation case, Ruhullah hit back on Sunday, terming the move “a frivolous attempt” to silence him for his political views.

Addressing a press conference here, Ruhullah,denied any wrongdoing in the land compensation case related to Durbal Bemina, saying the matter is nearly two decades old and he was only a legal heir to his grandfather’s land. “An April 1st joke is being played on April 13. The narrative being built is that a huge scam has occurred and I am somehow at the center of it. Let me make it clear: I have nothing to do with this so-called scam,” he said.

Ruhullah explained that the land in question was inherited from his grandfather, who owned about 90 kanals in Durbal Bemina, an area where land was acquired by the government as part of a rehabilitation initiative for Dal Lake dwellers. “At that time, compensation was provided not just based on revenue records but also on the actual possession of land. That was a government decision. My family received compensation for around 40-50 kanals despite more than 90-kanlal being under our possession. I, along with my siblings, received a nominal share — about Rs 80,000 each — transferred through my uncle’s account,” he said, adding that his role was merely that of a legal heir.

He said that he had no role in negotiations or dealings related to compensation. “My eldest uncle is the custodian of the land. He handled all discussions with the authorities. I got the money through his account not from the government.”

Ruhullah said he was shocked to learn about the chargesheet as he was never questioned by the authorities nor served any legal notice regarding the matter. “This case has no substance. It is built on baseless grounds. If I had been involved in any wrongdoing, I should have been formally informed and given a chance to respond,” he said.

Calling it a politically motivated move, Ruhullah accused the administration of attempting to suppress dissenting voices. “This is a deliberate effort to intimidate me using agencies like the ACB. I suggest they also involve the NIA, so that real corrupt individuals can be exposed,” he said.

He added defiantly, “I will not be silenced. I will only become silent till the day Article 370 is restored, atrocities against Muslims and minorities are stopped, and constitutional rights of J&K are reinstated.”

Referring to his spiritual and cultural upbringing, Ruhullah said, “I come from a darsgah where we are taught to endure pain with patience, even to sacrifice our lives for our rights. If they want to fight with me over Rs 80,000, I am ready for it.”

He apologized to his family members for being dragged into the controversy and expressed hope they would stand by him during this time.

Ruhullah also criticized the central government’s control over religious institutions and said the NC would approach the Supreme Court against the Waqf Act.

Ruhullah, as per KNO, said that he could not speak on the Waqf Bill in the Parliament as the party’s floor leader Mian Altaf chose to speak instead.

He questioned why no resolution was brought in the J&K Legislative Assembly against the Waqf Bill. “Even if the matter is sub-judice, the Assembly could have expressed its opinion. A resolution is not lawmaking — it’s just an opinion.”

On the restoration of statehood, he said, “Statehood won’t be handed back easily. We should not have waited passively. We should have mobilized politically — 50 MLAs should have camped outside the residences of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. We are running away from the people’s sentiments.”

Thanking the people of Budgam for ensuring victory of the National Conference vice-president (Omar Abdullah) in 2024 assembly elections, Ruhullah said, “ The NC vice-president has vacated the seat. Now the people want that someone from Budgam to represent them again. I respect their aspirations.”

Ruhullah reaffirmed his commitment to public service and principled politics. “We should not limit our politics to elections. We must keep the people’s trust and fulfill our promises.”

Ruhullah said that he has represented Budgam for 18-years but this time around he didn’t wanted to become a part of “J&K’s downgraded assembly” that’s why he contested parliament elections—(KNO)