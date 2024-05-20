Breaking

Record turn out of voters in valley is salute to PM Modi’s vision and policies: Tarun Chugh

RK Online Desk
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that J&K had blossomed as a democracy registering record turn out of voters.

Chugh said the days of boycott and bullets spearheaded by Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis are over I the valley.

People are enthused to exercise their franchise. It’s all because PM Modi has ushered in a new era in J&K where militancy and guns are gone by.

Chugh said it is a victory of Modi era that the Kashmir valley had witnessed unprecedented turn out of voters.

He said whichever way the verdict goes but it’s a proud moment for the nation which salutes the prime minister Modi for making it happen.

