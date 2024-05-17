Breaking

Pulwama Police Solves Hit & Run Case: Accused along with load carrier Arrested

RK Online Desk
Pulwama, May 17: Police Post Newa received information on May 14, 2024, at approximately 15:40 hours about a hit-and-run incident involving an Auto Load Carrier. The vehicle had hit 10 year old minor girl at Wurwan and fled the scene. The girl was critically injured and subsequently shifted to DH Pulwama.

Upon receiving this information, a case was registered under FIR no. 90/2023 U/s 279, 337 IPC at PS Pulwama, and an investigation was initiated. Unfortunately, the injured girl succumbed to her injuries, leading to the invocation of Section 304-A IPC in the case.

During the investigation, available CCTV footage along the road was obtained and thoroughly analyzed. After strenuous efforts, the accused driver, Imran Ali Mir, S/O Ali Mohd Mir, R/O Sanzipora, B.K. Pora, Budgam, was identified. Upon thorough questioning, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime. The involved vehicle, a Mahindra Auto Load Carrier bearing registration no. JK01AD 9301, was also recovered.

The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

