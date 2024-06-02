Prospects for Achieving Self-Sufficiency and Overcoming Hurdles in dairy

WORLD MILK DAY

World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1st, was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. This day highlights the vital role of the dairy sector in nutrition, livelihoods, and community development around the world. From its nutritional benefits to its socio-economic impact, milk remains a cornerstone of diets in many cultures, offering a rich source of essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamins. World Milk Day serves not only to promote the consumption of milk and dairy products but also to raise awareness about the dairy industry’s efforts in sustainability, economic growth, and overall health. Through various activities and campaigns, this global observance fosters a deeper understanding of the significance of milk and its contributions to our daily lives and the world economy.

The dairy industry is a significant economic driver in many countries, providing employment and supporting livelihoods. It is especially vital in rural areas where dairy farming can be a primary source of income. India is the global leader in overall Milk production, contributing about 22% of the world’s total milk production. The country’s dairy sector is characterized by small-scale, family-operated farms, which play a pivotal role in rural economies.

India has achieved astounding success in the dairy industry. Self-sufficiency in milk production started with Operation Flood in 1970, now known as Atma Nirbharta. Dairy farmers/entrepreneur’s owned supply chain starting from regional then moving to district and then to state in the form of cooperatives, played significant role in the outstanding success. Planning and long-term investment in infrastructure rather than focusing on short-term benefits like subsidies has made multiple success stories worldwide. Dairy sector so far is providing employability to more than 80 million families majority of whom are small and marginal farmers, and landless households. We are proud to have most efficient milk supply chain in the world and conventional milk testing has been replaced by Electronic Milk Tester (EMT) for Fat and SNF analysis to check quality milk for feeding.

Key statistics include

Milk Production: India produced approximately 230 million metric tons of milk in the fiscal year 2023-2024 and the per capita availability of milk in India is about 459 grams per day, which is significantly higher than the world average.

Theme of World Milk Day 2024

Each year, the FAO selects a theme for World Milk Day to focus global attention on specific aspects of the dairy industry. The theme for World Milk Day 2024 is “Sustainable Dairy: Nourishing People and Planet.” This theme emphasizes the role of the dairy industry in providing nutritious food while ensuring environmental sustainability and supporting socio-economic development.

Potential of India’s Dairy Industry

The Indian dairy industry holds substantial potential for growth and can significantly impact the economy in several ways:

Rural Development: The dairy sector is integral to rural development. Small-scale dairy farmers, particularly women, form the backbone of the industry. Enhancing dairy farming practices can lead to improved livelihoods and poverty alleviation in rural areas. Economic Contribution: The dairy industry contributes around 4% to India’s GDP. With the implementation of better technology, improved supply chain mechanisms, and enhanced milk processing capabilities, this contribution is poised to increase. Export Opportunities: India’s milk production is not only sufficient for domestic consumption but also holds the potential for exports. Expanding into international markets can boost foreign exchange earnings and establish India as a key player in the global dairy market. Value-Added Products: There is growing demand for value-added dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and flavored Ice cream Investment in processing infrastructure can lead to diversification and higher profitability for the industry. Technological Advancements: Incorporating technology in dairy farming, such as automated milking systems, precision agriculture, and digital platforms for supply chain management, can enhance productivity and efficiency. Sustainability Practices: Implementing sustainable dairy farming practices, including better waste management, efficient feed utilization, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, can ensure long-term viability and environmental health.

Challenges and Solutions

Despite its potential, the Indian dairy industry faces several challenges: Though World’s largest producer of milk, India continues to struggle with low productivity of milch animals, fragmented Supply Chain leading to inefficiencies in collection, processing, and distribution.

Quality Control: Ensuring the quality and safety of milk and dairy products remains a concern, requiring stringent standards and regular monitoring.Milk can be a serious vehicle for transmitting various diseases to humans if contaminated. Some of the significant diseases transferred through milk include: Brucellosis, Tuberculosis (TB), Listeriosis, Salmonellosis, Campylobacteriosis,Q Fever, E. coli Infections etc. To minimize the risk of these diseases, it is essential to consume pasteurized milk and properly handle dairy products. Pasteurization effectively kills harmful bacteria and pathogens that can be present in raw milk.However, due to infrastructure and logistical deficiencies; we lack such facilities, putting us at risk.

Policy Support: Enhanced policy support, encompassing subsidies for small-scale farmers and increased investment in rural infrastructure, can significantly boost productivity and efficiency. The Government of India’s various initiatives, such as the HADP, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and Infrastructure Development Funds for dairy processing and animal husbandry, require greater funding and modernization to address emerging challenges.

Additionally, there is a substantial shortage of veterinarians, whose increased presence could further enhance overall productivity. Addressing this gap is crucial for the sustained growth and efficiency of the livestock sector.

Training and Education: Providing training and education to farmers on best practices, animal health, and farm management can lead to improved outcomes.

Public-Private Partnerships: Encouraging public-private partnerships can bring in the necessary investment and expertise to modernize the sector.

Thus, comprehensive programs for supporting dairy farmers need to be formulated and scientist dairy farmer interaction programs need to be conducted. India is the world’s largest milk producer only because of having largest cattle population with unfortunately low productivity. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from the government, private sector, and dairy cooperatives

Conclusion

World Milk Day on June 1st not only celebrates the nutritional benefits of milk but also underscores the significant economic and social contributions of the dairy industry. India’s leading position in global milk production highlights its potential to drive economic growth, support rural development, and ensure sustainable practices. By addressing existing challenges and leveraging opportunities, India can further enhance its dairy sector’s impact on both the national and global stage.

(Dr Gh Rasool Bhat is Assistant professor/Jr Scientists (senior scale) at Veterinary Clinical Complex-Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K Shuhama Srinagar. feedback: [email protected]. And Shah Abul Kalam is an undergraduate BVSc & AH intern at FVSc & AH SKUAST-K Shuhama Srinagar