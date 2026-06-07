Prof. Abdul Majid meets LG Manoj Sinha, aplauds NMBA Campaign

Seeks Easier Access to Psychotropic Medicines for Patients

Srinagar, June 7: Prof. Abdul Majid, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Sub-Dean at SKIMS Medical College Bemina, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and lauded his leadership in spearheading the ongoing 100-day Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) campaign across the Union Territory.During the meeting, Prof.

Majid appreciated the timely and much-needed initiative undertaken by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor to tackle the growing menace of drug addiction.

He noted that the positive impact of the campaign is already visible, with a significant rise in the number of individuals seeking treatment at addiction treatment facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.Highlighting key areas requiring sustained attention, Prof.

Majid emphasised the importance of educating children and adolescents about healthy coping mechanisms, promoting extracurricular activities, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and screening high-risk groups for early identification of substance abuse.

He also stressed the need for a unified drug-control strategy involving all stakeholders, strict monitoring of de-addiction centres, and tighter regulation of the sale and consumption of Buprenorphine and other Schedule-X drugs.

A major concern raised by Prof. Majid was the difficulties faced by genuine psychiatric patients in procuring life-saving psychotropic medications despite possessing valid medical prescriptions. He urged the administration to streamline the process and ensure uninterrupted access to essential psychiatric medicines for deserving patients.

The noted psychiatrist also advocated for stringent action against drug peddlers while simultaneously adopting a compassionate approach towards patients battling addiction to encourage them to seek treatment without fear or stigma.

He further highlighted the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for recovering patients to prevent relapse and facilitate their successful reintegration into society.Prof.

Majid apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the extensive awareness, treatment, rehabilitation, academic and research activities being undertaken by the Department of Psychiatry, SKIMS Medical College, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including Doordarshan, Radio Kashmir, educational institutions, civil society organisations and government departments.

He also highlighted the department’s achievements in academics and research, including the introduction of the Fellowship of National Board (FNB) in Addiction Psychiatry—the first such programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with Prof. Majid expressing gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his patient hearing and continued commitment towards addressing mental health and substance abuse-related challenges in the region.