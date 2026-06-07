Kashmir Motors Srinagar Honoured with Eicher Certificate of Recognition for Commendable Service in Tough Terrains in 2025–26

Director Mr. Ufair Ajaz Kitab Congratulates the Eicher Service Team for Their Unwavering 24×7, 365-Day Commitment

Srinagar: Kashmir Motors, Srinagar — one of the region’s most trusted and dedicated commercial vehicle service providers — has been conferred the prestigious Certificate of Recognition by VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture, for its Commendable Efforts in Delivering Timely Service in Tough Terrains during the year 2025-26. The certificate was awarded by B. Srinivas, Managing Director & CEO, VECV, acknowledging the dealership’s exceptional service performance under the most demanding conditions in the Kashmir valley.

Expressing immense pride and gratitude, Mr. Ufair Ajaz Kitab, Director, Kashmir Motors, Srinagar, stated: “This recognition is not just an award — it is a testament to the relentless dedication and professionalism of our entire Eicher service team. Operating in the unique geographical and climatic challenges of Kashmir, our technicians and support staff have gone above and beyond to ensure that our customers’ vehicles remain on the road, no matter the season or the terrain. I am immensely proud of every member of our team.”

Mr. Kitab further extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Eicher Service Team at Kashmir Motors for their uninterrupted 24×7 service support, maintained throughout the year — including harsh winter months, challenging road conditions, and remote high-altitude locations. “Their commitment to keeping commercial vehicles operational across some of the most difficult terrains in the country reflects the true spirit of service excellence,” he added.

Kashmir Motors has consistently maintained a strong focus on customer satisfaction, quick turnaround times, and availability of genuine spare parts and trained manpower. The dealership has been instrumental in supporting the transportation and logistics sector of the Kashmir region, which depends heavily on reliable commercial vehicles for the movement of goods and essential supplies.

The recognition from VECV further reinforces Kashmir Motors’ position as a benchmark service centre in the Eicher dealer network, and serves as motivation for the team to continue raising the bar in after-sales service delivery across Jammu & Kashmir.