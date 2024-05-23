President, Vice President and PM extend wishes on Buddha Purnima

As Buddha Purnima, commemorates the birth of Lord Buddha, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, conveyed her congratulations and best wishes to citizens and followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

She highlighted Lord Buddha’s message of truth, non-violence, and love for humanity, urging citizens to imbibe his teachings for social harmony and nation-building.

In a post on X, President of India Droupadi Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha across the world.”

“The embodiment of compassion, Lord Buddha, has given the message of truth, non-violence, harmony and, love for humanity and all living beings. Lord Buddha had said, ‘Appa Deepo Bhava’ i.e. be a light unto yourself. His teachings of tolerance, self-awareness and good conduct inspire us to serve humanity. His Eightfold Path paves the way for leading a meaningful life.

Let us strengthen social harmony and take the pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives,” she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar echoed similar sentiments, urging everyone to embrace Lord Buddha’s eternal values for the betterment of humanity.

“Greetings to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima! On this sacred day, let us resolve to embrace the eternal values of Lord Buddha, and incorporate them into our thoughts and actions, for the well-being of all humanity. #BuddhaPurnima,” Vice President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes on the occasion, sharing a video on his official Twitter account and stated, “Greetings on Buddha Purnima. Over the last decade, our work highlights our deep-rooted commitment to fulfil Lord Buddha’s ideals and build a planet that is prosperous and sustainable.”

Earlier PM Modi on X said on Wednesday, “Coming to Shravasti is special and that too on the eve of Buddha Purnima. While on the way to the rally, caught a glimpse of the iconic Mahamongkolchai Temple and monastery. May the blessings of Lord Buddha always remain upon us.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the universal significance of Lord Buddha’s teachings, calling for harmony, fraternity, and virtuous living.

Through his official Twitter account, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold universal significance. His philosophy of truth, compassion, non-violence, and equality have deeply influenced the course of our civilisation and is eternal. We extend our warm greetings on Buddha Purnima. May there be harmony, fraternity, and virtuous living.”

Satguru, in his message, reflected on the essence of Buddha Purnima, emphasizing the priority of enlightenment in life.

Satguru said in a post on X, “On this day, Gautama the Buddha realized all it takes for enlightenment to happen is to make it the number one priority in life. #BuddhaPurnima #SadhguruQuotes”

Buddha Purnima, celebrating the day of Lord Vishnu’s incarnation on Earth, is being observed with great fervour and devotion across the country today.

Earlier in the day thousands of devotees gathered in Haridwar to take a holy dip and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. The city witnessed a massive influx of worshippers at various Ganga ghats, including the Har ki Pauri.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir also saw a large number of worshippers on Buddha Purnima. The temple’s inauguration on January 22 marked a significant milestone in India’s cultural and religious heritage. (ANI)