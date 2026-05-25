Police nab one accused in Budgam rape-murder case

Srinagar, May 25 : Police on Monday arrested one of the accused persons in Budgam rape and murder case of a minor girl, officials said here.

A top police official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that one of the accused persons, identified as Mudasir, has been arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the other accused as well,” he said. He added that the police will ensure the accused persons are given the harshest punishment for such gruesome crime.

A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and then mudered in the Galwanpora area od Budgam on Saturday, sending shockwaves across the region.

On Sunday, police constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after body of the minor girl was recovered from a field close to her village, hours after she went missing on May 23.

Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, K K Hari Prasad, had said preliminary investigation suggests the case appears to be one of rape and murder.Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, other politicians, religious and civil society groups condemned the incident—(KNO)