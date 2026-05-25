DGP, IGP,Top Officials reach Gulmarg after Gondola scare leaves 300 tourists stranded

Srinagar, May 25 : Director General of Police, J&K, IGP Kashmir and other top officials have reached Gulmarg to oversee the rescue operations after over 300 tourists were stranded mid-air following a technical issue that halted Gulmarg Gandola service in the afternoon.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that rescue operations were underway to assist the stranded tourists in one of world’s highest cable car services at the famous ski-resort Gulmarg.

He said that DGP Nalin Pranhat, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and other top officials reached Gulmarg to oversee the rescue operations.

He added that Army officials, including Maj Gen Punit Doval (HAWS), GoC 19 Div Maj Gen Manoj Dattatrey Joshi, 79 Mtn BDE Commander Brigadier MB singh and CO 09 Raj Rifles Col. SK Yadav have also left for Gulmarg.

Over 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air after the cable car system developed technical problems in Gulmarg—(KNO)