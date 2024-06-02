Police launches poppy destruction drive in Budgam

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have destroyed opium poppy cultivation spread over vast area of land at Rawatpora and Khanpora areas of Budgam.

A Police spokesperson said that a special drive against illegal cultivation of Poppy was launched by joint team Budgam Police & officials of revenue & excise department. During the drive, a huge patch of Poppy spread over vast area of land was destroyed at Rawatpora and Khanpora areas of Khag Budgam.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 35/2024 under section 8/18 NDPS act was registered at Police Station Khag and further investigation has been set into motion.

General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighborhood.“`