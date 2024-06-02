Breaking

Police launches poppy destruction drive in Budgam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have destroyed opium poppy cultivation spread over vast area of land at Rawatpora and Khanpora areas of Budgam.

A Police spokesperson said that a special drive against illegal cultivation of Poppy was launched by joint team Budgam Police & officials of revenue & excise department. During the drive, a huge patch of Poppy spread over vast area of land was destroyed at Rawatpora and Khanpora areas of Khag Budgam.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 35/2024 under section 8/18 NDPS act was registered at Police Station Khag and further investigation has been set into motion.

General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighborhood.“`

You Might Also Like

After Kejriwal’s surrender, Delhi Court sends him to judicial custody till June 5

“I am ready to be hanged, my life dedicated to save country”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tourists rescued, local missing after Glacier collapse in Sonamarg

Forest fire breaks out at Gangera Hil in Udhampur

All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “I am ready to be hanged, my life dedicated to save country”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Next Article After Kejriwal’s surrender, Delhi Court sends him to judicial custody till June 5
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal
Breaking
PDP Opting Out of INDIA Bloc Not True: Mehbooba Mufti
Breaking
Wildlife official injured in bear attack in Kulgam
Breaking
I won’t be bowling early in T20 WC 2024: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.