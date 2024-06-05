PM Modi thanks leaders of Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and Spain for congratulating him on election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his counterparts from Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and Spain for congratulating him on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu extended wishes to PM Modi. While wishing PM Modi in a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post on X, has extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.”

Responding to his congratulatory note, PM Modi said that he looked forward to further enhancing the friendship between Israel and India.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you Prime Minister @netanyahu for your warm wishes. Look forward to further enhancing India-Israel friendship and regional cooperation in the interest of peace, security and prosperity. Toda Raba!”

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated PM Modi for winning the third consecutive term. Ibrahim stated that he looked forward to working with him as they forge a new era of ties between India and Malaysia. He also shared his old picture with PM Modi, where the two leaders were sharing a laugh while shaking hands.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term. The exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. More than 642 million people have exercised their right to vote since April 19. Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India’s citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India,” Anwar Ibrahim posted on X.

In response, PM Modi thanked Anwar Ibrahim for extending wishes. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you Prime Minister @anwaribrahim for your kind words of congratulations. Look forward to working together for further advancing India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership to the next high level.”

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Lok Sabha polls. Calling India an “important partner” of Spain, he noted that the two nations will work together to address global challenges.

In a post on X, Sanchez stated, “My most sincere congratulations to @narendramodi for his electoral victory. India is an important partner of Spain and together we work to address global challenges. We will continue to strengthen our relationships in this new mandate.”

After his congratulatory post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Sanchez for his wishes. He noted that India deeply values its “special partnership” with Spain.

“Thank you Prime Minister @sanchezcastejon for your warm wishes. We deeply value our special partnership with Spain. Look forward to advancing our relationship with renewed vigour and energy,” PM Modi posted on X.

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong congratulated PM Modi on NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Wong stated that he looked forward to working with PM Modi to deepen ties between India and Singapore.

Taking to X, Wong stated, “Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.”

In response to his congratulatory message, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to closely working with him to further strengthen the partnership between India and Singapore.

“Thank you Prime Minister @LawrenceWongST for your kind greetings. I too look forward to closely working with you to further strengthen our multi-faceted partnership,” PM Modi stated on X.

Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala congratulated PM Modi on the victory of the BJP in the elections. He recalled his meeting with PM Modi in January.

In a post on X, Fiala stated, “My sincere congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the victory of the BJP in the general election. I have fond memories of our meeting in India in January, and I’m looking forward to our continued cooperation. India is a key partner for both the Czech Republic and the EU.”

In response, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Fiala for his wishes and added that he looked forward to advancing ties between the two nations.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you my friend Prime Minister @P_Fiala. I warmly recall our meeting earlier this year during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Look forward to advancing our ties in the years to come.”

Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated PM Modi on securing a third consecutive term as India’s Prime Minister and lauded PM Modi’s leadership.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi ji, a great friend of Nepal, on securing a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India following the BJP and NDA’s victory. Your leadership, dedication, and vision continue to inspire and shape a bright future for India,” Sher Bahadur Deuba posted on X.

In response, PM Modi said that he will continue to strengthen the ties between India and Nepal. Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you @SherBDeuba. We will continue strengthening the unique relationship between India and Nepal further.”

The congratulatory messages of world leaders came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition – JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP’s chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. (ANI)