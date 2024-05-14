PM Modi praises Srinagar voters for high turnout post Article 370 abrogation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used social media to commend the people of the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency for their remarkable voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Would especially like to applaud the people of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency for the encouraging turnout, significantly better than before,” PM Modi posted. He credited this positive development to the abrogation of Article 370, which he believes has unleashed the region’s potential and aspirations.

Modi emphasized the grassroots impact of this change, noting the significant benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth.(KNS)