PM Modi expresses concern over Iranian President Raisi’s Helicopter incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has expressed deep concern over reports regarding an incident involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter earlier today.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, “Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi’s helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage.”

Raisi’s condition currently remains unknown, Iranian state news agency IRNA has reported, after the helicopter he was traveling in crashed in the country’s East Azerbaijan Province.

According to Iran’s Minister of Health Bahram Eynollahi, the scene where the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed on Sunday is extremely foggy, making it difficult for rescuers to locate, and conduct the search operation.