“Pakistani claims continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, propaganda,” FS slams Pakistan’s misinformation campaign

During the special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan continues to peddle lies and misinformation about targeting Indian sites.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi brought to attention the steps taken by India against Pakistani actions and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh provided several proofs on normalcy across various Indian military installations such as Sirsa and Suratgarh, thereby debunking Pakistani propaganda.

While speaking to the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Claims have been made about large sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, cyber systems, etc, being attacked and destroyed, are completely false.”

He urged people not be mislead by the “tissue of lies” being peddled by the Pakistanis state.

The foreign Secretary emphasised on how Pakistan continues with its campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

“There is also on its part consistent attempt to sow disxcord between communities in India.”

Foreign Secy Misri said that there has been a particular focus on targeting of civilian infra and population of India by Punjab and said earlier on Saturday Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the death of ADDM Raj Kumar Thapa. He informed that overnight there was damage to property and civilians in Firozpur and Jalandhar amongst other places”.

He slammed Pakistan for spreading fake news on targeting itself calling, “These lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure”.

“There is a completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation” He said that Afghan people don’t need to be reminded which country has targeted civilian population and infrastructure”, Misri said.

In his concluding remarks, Misri called the developments to be “an evolving situation”. The remarks come amid the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)