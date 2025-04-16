Rains lash Kashmir; MeT predicts 3-day wet spell from Friday

A day after the Valley recorded the hottest day of the season, fresh rainfall in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on Wednesday led to mercury plummeting across the region.

According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the weather conditions remained mostly cloudy today across the Valley while the rainfall in the evening led to the decline in temperature.

Amidst the gusty winds, the rains lashed multiple areas of the Valley including Srinagar, especially north and central Kashmir. However, the weatherman has predicted generally dry weather tomorrow.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain wet from April 18 as light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) at most places and moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places during 18th & 19th April accompanied with thunder and gusty winds from April 18th evening onwards is expected in the region.

The major activity is expected on April 19 as the local MeT department here has issued yellow and orange alerts for the day.

On April 21, he predicted cloudy weather with possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places. “From April 22 to 25, the weather conditions would remain generally dry,” he added.

In between April 26 & 27, the weather would again turn cloudy in the region, he said.

Moreover, the MeT in its advisory has stated that all concerned are advised to plan accordingly and follow administration and traffic advisory, according to the advisory, there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places.

Meanwhile, the farmers have been advised to suspend the farm operations during April 18 and April 19—(KNO)