Pahalgam attack: Dinesh Miraniya’s wife seeks Martyr title and Government support

Recounting a harrowing incident during a family trip to Kashmir, Neha Miraniya, the wife of Dinesh Miraniya who was killed in the Pahalgam attack described the tragic events that unfolded in Pahalgam.’

“We had planned a family trip to Kashmir as the children wanted to visit. On April 22, we arrived in Pahalgam and intended to proceed to Gulmarg next. We planned to leave Pahalgam around 1:00-1:30 PM, but our daughter wanted to engage in some activities, so we were scattered across the area. By 2:00 PM, I stepped away to use the washroom. When I returned, I heard gunshots. I was in complete shock. I didn’t have my phone or purse, as they were with my husband,” she recalled.

Panic-stricken and unable to locate her family, she sought help from bystanders. “I asked people for a phone to call my son. He told me a horse rider had saved him during the firing and that he was safe. Later, I found my daughter outside a hospital where the injured were being taken. Her clothes were blood-stained, and she had sustained a minor injury. She said that her papa had been shot. I was terrified, especially knowing my husband had a blood clotting condition,” she said.

Desperately searching for her husband, she contacted her in-laws and relatives while locals assisted her. “My son received a call, and soon after, I saw my husband’s body lying in front of me,” she added.

His wife expressed gratitude for the respectful farewell given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She remains hopeful that the government will officially recognise her husband as a martyr and provide support for her children.

“Amit Shah ji had come there (Pahalgam), he gave such a beautiful farewell to my husband, gave him a martyr-like farewell, so I am hopeful that the government will give the title of martyr to my husband… I hope that the government will also put its hand on the heads of my children and maybe give them some support. I am their daughter, so they (government) are my family, so they will definitely help me.”

The mortal remains of Dinesh Miraniya reached his residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday, Multiple political leaders were seen arriving to pay their respects and attend the last rites of Miraniya, who was among the 26 people, mostly tourist,s who were gunned down by terrorists in Phalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)