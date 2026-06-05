Omar Congratulates Karnataka CM On Assuming Office

CM expresses confidence in stronger inter-state cooperation

RK News Service

BENGALURU, JUNE 05: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday met Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru and congratulated him on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The two leaders met during The Hindu Huddle, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also participated in a discussion session.

Congratulating Chief Minister Shivakumar on his elevation, Omar Abdullah wished him a successful and impactful tenure in service of the people of Karnataka. He expressed confidence that Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka would continue to strengthen cooperation and exchange best practices in governance, public welfare and inclusive development.

“It was a pleasure to meet and be able to congratulate my friend D.K. Shivakumar in person on the sidelines of The Hindu Huddle. I’m sure his term in office will be hugely beneficial to the people of Karnataka,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said after the meeting.

D.K. Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026.